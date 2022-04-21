$284.53 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $284.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.03 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted sales of $235.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -129.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -676.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.