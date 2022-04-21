25,085 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.38. 58,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

