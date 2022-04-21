$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $10.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 154.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

