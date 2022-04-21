$2.94 EPS Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Qorvo posted earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

QRVO stock traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $113.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.03. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

