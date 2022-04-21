-$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($2.80) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma also reported earnings of ($2.80) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.45) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ ZSAN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

