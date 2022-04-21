$2.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.76. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.19 to $11.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $12.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1,574.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,564. Cintas has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.31 and a 200 day moving average of $411.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

