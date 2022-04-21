$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the highest is $2.50 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $10.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 288,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,746. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.79 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

