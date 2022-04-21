$2.29 EPS Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.32. Nordson reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $131,958,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 407.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.55. 219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.40 and its 200 day moving average is $241.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.09%.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.