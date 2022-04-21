$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.