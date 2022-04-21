$2.06 EPS Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,984. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,229,000. CWM LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

