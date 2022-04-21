19,108 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 261,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,025,850. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

