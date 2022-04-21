14,201 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,177,000 after purchasing an additional 138,642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 798,842 shares of company stock worth $40,348,925 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

