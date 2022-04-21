125 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.61.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $13.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.26. 1,212,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,517. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.78 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.59 and a 200-day moving average of $321.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.