11,665 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.