11,109 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,032,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 69,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 39,596 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45.

