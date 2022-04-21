$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year sales of $49.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.96 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $65.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Arteris stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 28,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14. Arteris has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

