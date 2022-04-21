$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Suzano’s earnings. Suzano posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 594.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suzano will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suzano.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 71.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Suzano has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Suzano’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Suzano by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

