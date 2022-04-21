$1.77 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.41. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,280%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $15.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $14.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $63.15. 459,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,708,291. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

