$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $2.34. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,622,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.20. 8,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.54. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

