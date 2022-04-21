$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,460%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $7.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $7.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter.

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ENI from €14.70 ($15.81) to €14.90 ($16.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Shares of E traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 689,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,192. ENI has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

