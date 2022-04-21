$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to report $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.53. Omnicom Group posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.16. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

