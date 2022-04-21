$1.54 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) to post $1.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $790,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $55.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $101.04 million, with estimates ranging from $46.28 million to $163.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.43. 189,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 295.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 462,203 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

