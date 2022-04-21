$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Stephens increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,518. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.30%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.