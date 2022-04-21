$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 456,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after buying an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after acquiring an additional 653,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

