$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 655,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,593. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

