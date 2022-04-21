$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.83. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 76,588,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,961,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

