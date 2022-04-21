-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.80). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

