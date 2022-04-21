-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($1.07). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Benchmark initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Wix.com by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after acquiring an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4,925.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,779,000 after purchasing an additional 309,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,462. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average is $136.52. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

