$0.60 EPS Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.58. TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

