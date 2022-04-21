$0.50 EPS Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. 3,260,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,756. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 57.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

