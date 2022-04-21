-$0.39 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $342,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $107,803,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,730,000 after acquiring an additional 714,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,731. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.86. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67.

About Scientific Games (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.