$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. 5,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,737. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.06. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

