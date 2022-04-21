-$0.36 EPS Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 121.31% and a negative net margin of 198.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 14,117,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the third quarter worth $805,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 1,239.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 86,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDVL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.61. 133,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,738. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

