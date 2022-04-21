$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA lowered their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

VIPS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 260,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,883,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Vipshop by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 2.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Vipshop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

