$0.14 EPS Expected for Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Grosvenor Capital Management reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grosvenor Capital Management.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

