$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Paya posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

PAYA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.28. 25,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,657. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.31 million, a PE ratio of -524.00 and a beta of -0.12. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paya by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Paya in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

