-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rocket Lab USA.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,876 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 8.57 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of 7.51 and a twelve month high of 21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.18.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

