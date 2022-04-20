ZUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC on major exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $46,604.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.05 or 0.07432558 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,048.38 or 0.99572322 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.