Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.17

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and traded as high as $48.66. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 71,412 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

