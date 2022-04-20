Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Increased to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. B. Riley cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $96,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

