Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) to Sell

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Hippo alerts:

HIPO has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,571. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94. Hippo has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hippo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the first quarter valued at about $59,706,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Hippo by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 65,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hippo by 994.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,155,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hippo (HIPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.