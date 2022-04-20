Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Hold

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. 279,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.04. Grosvenor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Natixis boosted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 463,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.