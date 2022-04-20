Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Orla Mining by 13,718.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 105,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 4.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 9.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

