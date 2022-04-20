Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.41 Million

Analysts expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) to post $251.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.63 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vacasa.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.
Vacasa stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $156,920,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.
About Vacasa (Get Rating)
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
