Zacks: Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will report sales of $169.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.27 million and the lowest is $166.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $128.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $685.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $698.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $730.09 million, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $732.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SP. StockNews.com began coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 79,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.54. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.30.

About SP Plus (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.