Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Announce $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. Meta Platforms posted earnings per share of $3.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $15.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $17.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.02.

Shares of FB traded down $9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.92. 1,759,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,448,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $546.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,924. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

