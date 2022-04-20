Zacks: Brokerages Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) to post $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.96 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $17.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $174.65. 2,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average is $185.81. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

