Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) will post sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.46 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,451,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,332,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,072. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.