Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.46 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,451,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,332,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,072. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

