Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Avantor also reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avantor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

