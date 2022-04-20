Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post $25.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) to post $25.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 to $27.85. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $26.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $116.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.55 to $128.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $137.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $124.31 to $148.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,402.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $46.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,600.18. 1,308,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,491. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,681.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,787.19. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,598 shares of company stock worth $20,067,273. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

